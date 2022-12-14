Elle Macpherson Shows Off Toned Bikini Body at 58 on Instagram

The timeless beauty shared her health and wellness habits in a recent interview.

Elle Macpherson. Edward Berthelot/Getty Images

Elle Macpherson shared a sizzling swimsuit video on Instagram proving that beauty has no age limit.

In the video, the timeless beauty shows off a black string bikini under a fuzzy gray sweater. Her blonde locks are loose and beachy while the five-time SI Swimsuit cover star rocks shades and strikes several poses backtracked to “Free” by Donavon Frankenreiter.

“When comes to mindfulness... I take care of my mind, body and spirit every day with breath practice and meditation,” the Australian supermodel captioned her post, tagging photographer Adam Kenworthy. “My daily practice includes meditating in the morning for around 25 minutes—either guided, or in silence.”

Flame and heart eye emojis littered the comments section of Macpherson’s post.

The WelleCo founder recently sat down with Body and Soul to discuss her health and wellness habits, including her morning and evening rituals, her approach to fitness and more.

“I love being outside and connecting to nature. I choose activities where I am outside, close to nature as much as possible—hiking, biking, swimming or simply sitting in the fresh air and sunshine,” Macpherson said of her exercise routine. “I don't have a set schedule—I go with the flow, but I go.”

Since she’s plant-based, Macpherson says most of her meals revolve around local organic groceries, saying, “I prefer meals made at home with love, with those I love.”

And when it comes to beauty and wellness practices, the 58-year-old says to find and adopt the ones that work best for you personally.

“For me... if it has a healing effect on the energy level, then it’s definitely worth sampling to see if it resonates,” she said.

