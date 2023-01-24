Elle Macpherson Radiates Positivity and Beauty in Her Latest Instagram Post

The former SI Swimsuit model showed off her signature grin.

Elle Macpherson. Stephane Cardinale/Corbis/Getty Images

Elle Macpherson is all smiles in her latest Instagram post, and her optimistic outlook is contagious.

The five-time SI Swimsuit cover model posted a gorgeous pic of herself sitting against a colorful brick wall. In it, the 58-year-old WelleCo founder wore a black knit swimwear top with a plunging zippered neckline. Macpherson accessorized with several bracelets on one wrist, a cowboy hat in hand and oversized sunglasses perched on her face. She grinned at the camera as she struck a casual pose.

“Sometimes your joy is the source of your smile, but sometimes your smile can be the source of your joy. Thich Nhat Hanh .. Thankyou @gilles_bensimon for making me smile today ! 💚,” Macpherson wrote in the caption of her Jan. 22 post.

Friends and fans chimed in to the comments section to share similar sentiments.

“Hello beautiful,” said model Kara Young, while swimwear designer Melissa Odabash added, “🔥🔥🔥 hottie as always.”

“Your smile is the source of my joy 🤩 😍🔥,” wrote one follower, while another fan piped in with, “Still the most beautiful woman I’ve ever seen.”

Last month the model chatted with Body and Soul about her healthy habits, including her signature megawatt grin. She said smiling is the first thing she does each morning and the last thing she does at night before she goes to sleep.

“Smile,” Macpherson said of her nightly routine. “Put my hands on my solar plexus, think about what I’m grateful for that day, and drift into a peaceful sleep.”

Make sure to follow SI Lifestyle in Google News!