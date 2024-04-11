Ellie Thumann Talks Facing Rejection, ‘Trusting the Process’ When Starting Her Modeling Career
Ellie Thumann is the cover girl of Cliché magazine’s April issue. The 2023 SI Swimsuit rookie proved her impeccable posing skills in a series of flirty, feminine looks and glowy glass skin glam, but she also opened up about her career and much more in an accompanying cover story.
The Arizona native is best known for her lifestyle, beauty and fashion YouTube channel, which has nearly 2.2 million subscribers. The 22-year-old often gives fans insight into her personal life, travel and work, and offers behind the scenes snippets of super cool, exciting modeling gigs.
“I’ve always just been intentional in trying to be as real as possible with whatever stage of life I’m in. I definitely have grown up online...showing the modeling world, traveling and living in South Carolina, being most happy in my cowboy boots, is my personal brand at the moment. I love to cook, talk about mental health, and I think I just honor the fact that I’m a tall, awkward 22-year-old who doesn’t have it all figured out,” she shared with Cliché.
Thumann is candid about her mental health online, and hopes that in sharing that part of her life, she can raise awareness and be a resource for fans who similarly struggle with anxiety. During the interview, the content creator also revealed that breaking into the industry was extremely difficult, and she was (and still is) no stranger to rejection. Her best advice for aspiring models, however, is to just go for it.
“You have to be okay putting yourself out there and being able to take rejection. That can guide you to a different agency or person that will stick up for you and really believe in you. I’ve had a lot of ‘nos’ throughout my career, and I definitely had moments I wanted to give up, but I think by trusting the process and continuing to believe that I could do it, I found the right people that support me,” Thumann said. “You have to be your biggest fan and always fight for yourself when others won’t.”