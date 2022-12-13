‘Emily in Paris’ Star Lily Collins Channels Gothic-Chic Wednesday Addams-Inspired Outfit on ‘Colbert Show’

Season 3 of the Netflix show is slated to hit the streaming platform on Dec. 21.

Lily Collins. Valerie Macon/Getty Images

Even Lily Collins has hopped on the gothic glamour train. The Emily in Paris star wore her best Wednesday Addams outfit during an appearance on The Late Show With Stephen Colbert on Dec. 12.

“Channeling Wednesday on a Monday,” the 33-year-old, dressed in a black sheer lacy Dior dress, wrote. “See you tonight on @colbertlateshow…”

Collins spilled the beans about the Netflix show’s upcoming third season, which releases on the streaming platform on Dec. 21.

“It’s a lovely gig,” Collins told Colbert about getting to spend five months in Paris filming for each season. “I actually now have a two-year residency card which I just never thought I’d get to say that. We’re so grateful to be able to shoot there. Paris has really enveloped us and welcomed us. I do feel a little bit like a local.”

She paired the look, styled by Mariel Haenn, with a headpiece made out of the same material as the dress, red-bottom stilettos and a Cartier choker necklace. Her makeup, done by Vincent Oquendo, included a holiday-inspired rose-gold sparkly eyeshadow and light pink matte lipstick.

Emily in Paris follows Collins, who plays an American marketing professional, as she attempts to win over French colleagues at her new job at a Parisian PR firm while navigating life in the City of Love. She stars alongside Lucas Bravo, Camille Razat and Ashley Park.

The Mirror Mirror star also dished about her recent Vogue France cover story.

“That was a real shock when I got that cover,” she explained. “I’m not going to lie, I was like, ‘Wait. Me? What!’ I was so honored to be on the cover of French Vogue.”

Collins added that Brigitte Macron, the “lovely” wife of French president Emmanuel Macron, is a big fan of the show.

Collins and her husband, Charlie McDowell, recently launched Case Study Films, a production company formed in partnership with Alex Orlovsky.

“We started Case Study Films because we wanted to provide a place for artists to explore and take as much creative ownership as possible,” McDowell told Deadline. “Our hope is to allow for the same freedom and support that I feel fortunate to have had in the making of my films.”

