Emily Ratajkowski, Bella Hadid and Karlie Kloss Serve as Muses in Exclusive 2023 Pirelli Calendar

Emily Ratajkowski, Bella Hadid and Karlie Kloss. Craig Barritt/Getty Images, David M. Benett/Getty Images and Dia Dipasupil/Getty Images

Emily Ratajkowski, Bella Hadid and Karlie Kloss can add another exciting accolade to their resumes. The trio, along with 11 other women, are featured in the 2023 Pirelli Calendar, Love Letters to the Muse, shot by Australian-born fashion photographer Emma Summerton.

The Pirelli Calendar, also known as “The Cal,” is an innovative art project that dates back to 1964, when the inaugural product was created as a marketing tool for the namesake Italian tire manufacturing company. The annual calendar matches a renowned photographer with celebrities and fashion icons. Past photographers include Robert Freeman, Terence Donovan and Richard Avedon while Cindy Crawford, Kate Moss and Gisele Bündchen are a small sampling of the models who have participated in previous calendars.

The 49th edition of the calendar features 28 shots of 14 women who have inspired Summerton through their passions and talents, and each model was chosen to represent a particular muse.

“In my shots, the borderline between the role that the models play and what they really are is not clearly defined and everything blends together to create a magical realism,” Summerton said in a press release about the project.

In the calendar, Emily Ratajkowski represents The Writer, Bella Hadid is The Sprite and Karlie Kloss embodies The Tech Savant. Kloss, who runs nonprofit Kode With Klossy, a free camp that teaches young girls how to code, uses her platform to help empower young women and believes being in the calendar is empowering.

“Now it’s not just about being in this calendar because of what you look like, it’s because of who you are and what you are doing with your life, with your time, with your platform, with your voice; no matter how big or small that is,” Kloss said in a statement. “We all have a voice, we all have some sort of platform, power, privilege that we can use to help other people and for me that’s what I care deeply about.”

Unfortunately, you likely won’t get your hands on a copy, as the exclusive calendar is not available for purchase. Just 20,000 copies are printed annually and are distributed as corporate gifts to Pirelli customers and celebrities.

The 2023 Pirelli Calendar also features Cara Delevigne (The Performer), Ashley Graham (The Activist), Lauren Wasser (The Athlete) and more.

Make sure to follow SI Lifestyle in Google News!