Emily Ratajkowski Is the Face of New Versace Campaign

Emily Ratajkowski. Taylor Hill/Getty Images

Emily Ratajkowski is the face of Versace’s new spring-summer 2023 ad campaign. The two-time SI Swimsuit model announced the exciting news in an Instagram post on Jan. 24.

In the first of two pics Ratajkowski shared from the campaign, she wore a two-piece set by the designer complete with a denim and leather bra top and matching low-rise pants. In the second, she modeled an elaborate purple ensemble and purse of the same color with a black blazer over top.

“There really are no words. Thank you @donatella_versace for this incredible honor,” she wrote in the caption of her post. “Being the face of @versace has always been a dream of mine and I had to continually pinch myself on set to make sure I was actually there!”

Ratajkowski continued the shoutout to Donatella Versace further in the post. “@donatella_versace you are a wonderful friend and I feel so lucky to know you and to work with you,” she wrote.

The fashion designer responded favorably in the comments section. She stated, “Emily, you are flawless and I love you!! I had the best day shooting this campaign with you 💜.”

Fans also flooded the comments section with feedback on the partnership.

“You stun! Congrats it’s a huge success for you to be Versace égérie. I love you and I’m proud of you! 💜,” wrote one person, while another follower added, “What a great symbiosis - Versace and Emily! Congrats to both sides👏👏👏.”

The brand’s artistic director also shared the news in her own Instagram post with a pic and video of Ratajkowski in a dramatic purple gown and veil.

“My new campaign starring @emrata. Emily you look out of this world in this collection! 💜,” Versace wrote.

Last week, Versace was a guest on Ratajkowski’s podcast, High Low with EmRata, where the two discussed breaking fashion rules and—perhaps foreshadowing this announcement—“what being a Versace woman is really all about.”

