Emily Ratajkowski Kicks Off 2023 With Thong Bikini on Instagram

The model is starting off the new year on a cheeky note.

Emily Ratajkowski. Jamie McCarthy/Getty Images

Emily Ratajkowski is starting the new year by sharing photos from a recent trip to the Cayman Islands, and we’re officially jealous of what looks like a lot of fun in the sun.

The SI Swimsuit model, author and podcast host shared a series of images to Instagram on Jan. 2, including one pic of the 31-year-old showing off a neon, geometrical-print thong bikini. Ratajkowski poses with her backside on display with a bright blue sky, body of water and sandy beach in the background.

She captioned her post simply with a few beach-themed emojis: “🌴👙🌅 🧜‍♀️.”

Other photos in the carousel post include an image of a sunset, singer-songwriter Moses Sumney posing with some tropical greenery and a full-body picture of Ratajkowski’s neon swimsuit. She also included a video of herself showing off the thong bottoms and an additional photo of the Inamorata founder wearing one of her own brand’s red string bikinis.

Tons of Ratajkowski’s more than 29 million Instagram followers flocked to the comments section to share their thoughts on the vacation snaps.

“Our queen blessing us,” said designer Marcelo Gaia, while SI Swimsuit model Irina Shayk commented in the form of emojis with, “🔥🔥🔥🔥🔥.”

Sumney left his own emoji-filled comment, which read, “🖤🌊☀️🏖️🍤.” He also shared a photo from the trip on his own Instagram account, embracing Ratajkowski while the two posed in front of the shore.

He wrote in his caption, “objectify us.”

