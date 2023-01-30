Emily Ratajkowski Shares What It’s Like to Date While Famous

Emily Ratajkowski. Edward Berthelot/Getty Images

Emily Ratajkowski can’t really go on dates without being spotted. The super model opened up during a recent episode of her podcast, High Low with EmRata, about what it’s like trying to find love while being super famous.

“I’ve gone on dates where there’s been no pictures, and I’m like, ‘All good,’ and then there’s been times where literally the first time that I’ve met someone, we spent two hours together, and there’s pictures on the internet,” she explained, mentioning that if a guy is “stoked” to be photographed with her, she feels “gross.”

Ratajkowski, who has been spotted with Eric Andre, Pete Davidson and Brad Pitt in the past, added that casual dating is tricky because she can never tell if someone is just in it for the photo-op or not. Seeing multiple people at once is another challenge, because once the 31-year-old is spotted on a date, the whole internet knows about it.

“It’s also been tough because I’ve been trying to casually date and not get booed up, not get cuffed up, and it’s been hard to do that and be kind of mindful of the people that I’m seeing because I don’t necessarily want to know when they’re going on another date,” the My Body author admitted. “They know exactly where I’m at even with things that I don’t necessarily want to share, and they don’t necessarily want to know. So, that’s been a whole other aspect of just trying to keep things casual and also be cognizant of people’s feelings, and that’s been kind of tricky to navigate.”

Ratajkowski shares a 1-year-old son, Sylvester, with her ex-husband, Sebastian Bear-McClard.

