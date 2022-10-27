Emily Ratajkowski Stands by Dress Some Called ‘Too Sexy:’ ‘I Still Think I Looked Great’

Emily Ratajkowski attends the 10th Annual Forbes Power Women's Summit in New York City. Taylor Hill/Getty Images

Emily Ratajakowski is all about being bold when it comes to fashion. The model has no regrets about some of her more risqué outfits.

Fashion consultant and Making the Cut host Tim Gunn called a revealing black dress that Ratajkowski wore in 2016 “extremely vulgar.” In response, she called him sexist, which caused a stir on the internet.

“There was drama. (It was) probably the most controversial dress I’ve ever worn,” the mom of one-year-old Sylvester Apollo Bear told Harper’s Bazaar. “I was in my 20s and just, like, hadn’t registered that it was so sexy because there is a panel in the middle, but it looks like there isn’t.”

Six years later, Ratajkowski still stands by her decision to wear the Julien Macdonald design that some of her agents were also unhappy about.

“I still like that dress. I still think I look great,” the 31-year-old added. “I was basically called out for wanting attention which I think is interesting because you go to red carpets for attention. Essentially it’s your job as a celebrity.”

Actress Emily Ratajkowski attends Harper’s BAZAAR Celebrates ’ICONS By Carine Roitfeld’ at The Plaza Hotel in New York City. Gilbert Carrasquillo/Getty Images

In a 2021 exclusive for Vogue France, the My Body author discussed her perception of her style and her inspirations.

“I feel like fashion can be a wonderful celebration of yourself,” she said. “Choosing what you want to wear on a given day is such an empowering, exciting feeling. I love playing dress-up and I think we should all remember that fashion shouldn’t be taken too seriously. It should be fun!”

“Ladies, wear whatever the hell you want,” she chimes at the end of the video. Amen to that!