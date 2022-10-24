Fans Beg Zooey Deschanel to Dress Up As Katy Perry for Halloween After IG Post

The ’New Girl’ actress and the pop star aren’t called twins for nothing.

Zooey Deschanel attends the “Dreamin’ Wil” red carpet at the 79th Venice International Film Festival. Vittorio Zunino Celotto/Getty Images

Zooey Deschanel teased fans with a cute Instagram video on Oct. 12. The actress posted a montage of “Cool Girl Halloween Costumes Ideas (Part 2)” featuring mainstream characters from her past films, including 500 Days of Summer, Trolls, Elf, The Hitchhiker’s Guide to the Galaxy and, of course, Jessica Day from New Girl.

She sneakily included an old photo of Katy Perry in her 2012 hit “Part of Me” music video, poking fun at the fact that the women look eerily similar and everyone knows it. Fans loved the idea and were quick to point out that Perry, 37, and Deschanel, 42, have never been seen in a room together. How suspicious.

“CONFIRMED you and Katy Perry ARE twins,” someone wrote, while another chimed in “Sweetie, the world is waiting for you and Katy Perry to dress like the twins from The Shining.”

Earlier that day, Deadline announced that Deschanel will be joining Season 3 of Apple TV+’s Physical. The new season of the series, which stars Rose Byrne, features Deschanel as Kelly, a network sitcom star who is also an aspiring fitness junkie.

The She & Him lead singer is also part of the ensemble cast (alongside Casey Affleck) of Sony’s live-action adaptation of Harold and The Purple Crayon. The film, based on the 1995 children’s book by Crockett Johnson, is set to release in June 2023.