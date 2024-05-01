Fans Are Calling Alix Earle the Gen Z Paris Hilton After Spectacular Collab
Alix Earle and Paris Hilton just teamed up for the collab of the century. Joe & the Juice, a Denmark-founded coffee shop and health foods establishment, tapped the TikTok sensation and media personality for their latest campaign and it is absolute perfection.
The two starred in a series of video and promo photos for the company, which has locations all over the world, and is known for its plant-based smoothies and viral “tunacado” sandwich.
The influencers dressed in glamorous pink outfits: Hilton wore a sparkly high-neck ruched mini dress with feathered sleeves, while Earle donned an oversized blazer and pants set. Both blonde beauties curled their hair to perfection and opted for a full face of glowy, soft glam.
“No one knows how to dress for breakfast anymore,” Earle began in a clip shared to Instagram.
“It's the hot new trend, get chic for breakfast at Joe & the Juice,” Hilton replied.
“You are so wise,” Earle gushed.
“Start slaying early, and soon you’ll be sliving,” Hilton chimed back.
“I am sliving for this eggcado... Did I do that right?” the University of Miami graduate, who is dating NFL player Braxton Berrios, asked.
“Loves it. Now you’re starting to think pink,” the A Simple Life star responded. “We better get changed for brunch.”
In a video shared with Earle’s 6.7 million TikTok followers and 3.7 million Instagram fans, the women lip-synced along to “Made For Me” Muni Long.
“Love you sis🥰 Such a fun day with you!👯♀️💓,” Hilton commented.
“the duo the world needed,” one fan wrote.
“You are the Paris Hilton of our generation,” another declared of Earle.
“absolutely sliving for this collab 💕,” the official Spotify Podcasts IG account wrote.