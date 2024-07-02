Fans Can’t Get Enough of Simone Biles and SZA’s Handstand Contest
Before heading off to her third Olympic games in late July, Simone Biles took some time to engage in a friendly handstand contest with four-time Grammy Award winning artist SZA.
The 34-year-old musician used to be a gymnast, so she held her own against (and earned praise from!) the seven-time Olympic medalist. The moment was shared in a joint Instagram post on July 1. In it, the two stretched out while they discussed SZA’s transition from gymnastics to music before SZA stood in a handstand, instantly drawing applause from Biles, 27.
“Wait, that’s good!” Biles cheered.
The two then began the handstand contest together and erupted into giggles as SZA tried to maintain her balance and walked into Biles’s territory. Tons of fans quickly ran to the comments section to remark upon the sweet energy the two shared in the brief clip.
“LMAOO you started chasing her down in a handstand 😭😭,” one fan noted in the comments section.
“the energy between u two is so so cute and wholesome,” someone else gushed.
“The joy they’re both having kept a smile on my face the whole time,” another user added.
“this felt like sunshine and rainbows 🌈 🌼🌟✨🥹,” one person stated.
“I was SO honored to hang out with you,” SZA wrote. “@Simonebiles ! 🥹🤸🏾♀️🐐 THIS FELT LIKE A FEVER DREAM.”
Later this month, Biles is headed to the Paris Olympics alongside fellow U.S. women’s gymnastics teammates Suni Lee, Jordan Chiles, Jade Carey and Hezly Rivera. The opening ceremony will be held on Friday, July 26. Find the complete schedule of events here.