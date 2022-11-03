Fans Can’t Decide If Serena Williams Is Highlighting Her Fit Bod or Teasing a Pregnancy

Serena Williams speaks onstage during TechCrunch Disrupt 2022. Kimberly White/Getty Images

Serena Williams is getting sneaky. The tennis champ posted an Instagram video to the sound of FETISH’s “Come Check This” on Nov. 1 of someone zooming into her stomach while she talks to someone else off-screen. Fans have been going crazy trying to figure out if this video is a subtle hint at a pregnancy, or if Williams is just showing off her fit body.

“Is this a baby announcement?🤔,” someone asked, while another commenter confidently wrote “I had a feeling she was pregnant at the US Open … I hope she is. That’s awesome!!! ❤️”

Another fan chimed in: "god Bless this camerawoman!"

Others couldn’t help but notice “🤩 that glow thooo.” Is it a result of a killer workout or a bun in the oven?

In a first-person essay for Vogue, the 41-year-old revealed her primary reason behind retiring — although she doesn’t like to use that word — from tennis this year was to expand her family. She and her husband, Alexis Ohanian, share a 5-year-old daughter, Olympia.

“In the last year, Alexis and I have been trying to have another child, and we recently got some information from my doctor that put my mind at ease and made me feel that whenever we’re ready, we can add to our family,” wrote Williams, who was two months pregnant when she won the Australian Open in 2017. “I definitely don’t want to be pregnant again as an athlete. I need to be two feet into tennis or two feet out.”

The 41-year-old has said that Olympia often prays about becoming a big sister, and Williams herself is the youngest of five girls. She also recently opened a venture capital firm, Serena Ventures, which she says she is looking forward to pouring more time and effort into. She said she’s terrible at goodbyes and this “evolution” away from tennis isn’t necessarily a permanent farewell.