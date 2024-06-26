Fans Rally Around Alex Morgan After USWNT Olympic Roster Snub
For the first time since 2008, pro soccer player Alex Morgan did not make the United States Women’s National Team’s Olympic roster.
Though the 18-person roster, which head coach Emma Hayes announced on June 26, includes several Olympic veterans—including Alyssa Naeher, Lindsey Horan and Crystal Dunn—the California native isn’t be among them.
Morgan expressed her disappointment in an Instagram statement following the announcement. “Today, I’m disappointed about not having the opportunity to represent our country on the Olympic stage,” she wrote. “This will always be a tournament that is close to my heart and I take immense pride any time I put on the crest.”
But the 34-year-old is—and has always been—a team player. Though she won’t be joining the team in Paris, she likewise voiced her excitement to cheer on the squad as they compete for another victory on the international stage. “In less than a month, I look forward to supporting this team and cheering them on alongside the rest of our country,” she continued in her social media post.
Several fans and followers took to the comments of her post to share their own dismay over the decision. “I’m also disappointed,” one follower wrote. “Keep your head up and don’t let this bring you down.”
“We are disappointed too!” another echoed. “But this doesn’t take anything away from your accomplishments, immense talent, leadership and legacy.”
“You’re a legend & you’re going to be greatly missed,” one fan added.
The consensus is clear: soccer fans across the country will miss seeing the incredible athlete in her Team USA jersey come the end of July. But, with that being said, we know Morgan will be cheering on the team that has meant so much to her over the years.