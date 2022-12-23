Fitness Influencer Jen Selter Models White String Bikini and Figure-Hugging Dress

She also shared a few intentions she’s manifesting for 2023 on IG.

Jen Selter. Paul Morigi/Getty Images

Jen Selter is setting her intentions for the New Year ahead and we’re onboard with not only manifesting her goals, but her outfits as well.

On Dec. 18, the 29-year-old fitness influencer shared an Instagram post of herself showing off a white string bikini and figure-hugging ribbed maxi dress with side cut-outs. She accessorized her dress with a quilted Chanel bag and T-strap nude stilettos with studded detailing.

The video, which the entrepreneur shared with her 13.5 million followers, was backtracked to “Dance Dance Dance With My Hands Hands Hands” by Bella DJ.

Selter captioned her post, “There’s no room for unsupportive friends, family, or fake love in 2023 💃🏻.”

A few days later, Selter wished her older sister, Steph Selter, a happy birthday on Instagram. The photo shows the two sisters lounging on the beach wearing colorful bikinis. Jen rocks a vibrant blue two-piece, while her big sis stretches out in a lime green swimsuit.

“Happpy birthday big sis!! Hope you have the best day ever 💙 Can’t wait to celebrate 💚 @stephselter,” she wrote on her Dec. 21 post.

Fans and followers chimed in to the comments section to wish the Selter Media founder a happy 31st birthday.

“Happy birthday to Steph! They Selters stay undefeated 💪❤️,” said one follower, while another person chimed in with, “Happy Birthday Steph! I Hope you have a great day and blessed year!”

Steph responded to her sister’s well wishes by writing, “Thank you!!! ❤️😍Love you!!!!” in the comments.

