Fitness Influencers Katie and Denise Austin Share Who Makes Harder Workouts

Denise Austin and Katie Austin during the Sports Illustrated Swim show. Manny Hernandez/Getty Images

Katie Austin might create more difficult workouts, but her mom, fitness guru Denise Austin, has done “thousands” more, the women revealed during Miami Swim Week 2022.

“Of course [Katie],” Denise said, answering the question of whose workout videos are harder. “She’s got the best abs. You get your booty working with Katie’s workouts. She does these HIIT workouts that get my butt working.”

The 29-year-old SI Swimsuit model has built her social media brand around sharing inspirational messages, healthy recipes and workout videos with her 1.5 million followers across TikTok and Instagram. She also runs a blog, with more in-depth lifestyle content, hosts the Austin AF podcast each week and writes a healthy living column for SI Swimsuit.

The fitness influencer won the Swim Search in 2021 and was named co-Rookie of the Year alongside Christen Harper in 2022. She wouldn’t be where she is today without her fitness icon mom.

“I will never get sick of people saying how great my mom is,” Katie said, “because it’s true! I love that everyone else loves her, too. She is my role model and I look up to her in everything she does. I’m very grateful because I can ask her anything, but I also don’t feel pressure to be just like her.”

The powerful duo walked the runway together at Miami Swim Week in July 2022.

“My mom is my inspiration for everything. She’s my biggest supporter, mentor, best friend who highly encouraged me to do Sports Illustrated Swimsuit, so the fact I can walk with her in the show is a full circle moment,” Katie said. “She’s guided me throughout my career and helped me get to where I am today. Showing that mother-daughter bond in an event like this is going to be so special. In the past SI events, I always call her so excited to tell her every detail, but now we can experience it together! I’m thrilled she can be with all of us this weekend and see how amazing the entire SI team, girls and community is like in real life because it is unmatched. It’s going to be an unforgettable experience.”

