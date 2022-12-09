Ivana Knoll is making a bold statement at the 2022 FIFA World Cup in Qatar.

The former Miss Croatia has faithfully attended each match her country has played in since the first one on Nov. 23—and her red and white checkered outfits are stealing the show each and every time.

Knoll, who is also founder of clothing brand knölldoll, has gone viral for her outfits and a video of herself eating sushi after Croatia defeated Japan on Monday, Dec. 5.

While her viral outfits helped her surpass one million Instagram followers, some have critiqued her outfits for being too revealing, particularly in a country where local laws require modesty and conservative clothing from women in particular.

The 30-year-old recently chatted with Piers Morgan on his show, Uncensored, to talk about her outfits. Knoll noted that she checked the local dress code ahead of time, saying that exceptions were made for the World Cup.

“That’s why I decided to wear my outfits because locals confirmed [with] me that it’s allowed,” Knoll said in the video, adding that her outfits have been well-received at games. She said both male and female fans regularly approach her in the stands at games to take photos with her.

“I think that’s amazing... accepting each other to be different,” she said.

Below are each of Knoll’s stunning looks from Croatia’s World Cup games so far.

Croatia vs. Morocco on Nov. 23 (0–0)

Croatia vs. Canada on Nov. 27 (4–1)

Croatia vs. Belgium, Dec. 1 (0–0)

Croatia vs. Japan, Dec. 5 (1–1)

Croatia vs. Brasil, Dec. 9 (Quarterfinals)

