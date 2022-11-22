Former Victoria’s Secret Angel Jasmine Tookes Shares Stunning Photo on Instagram Announcing First Pregnancy

Tookes and her husband, Snapchat executive Juan Borrero, kept the news quiet for six months.

Jasmine Tookes attends the 2022 Baby2Baby Gala presented by Paul Mitchell. Rodin Eckenroth/Getty Images

Supermodel Jasmine Tookes is expecting her first baby, and she just broke the news with an elegant and gorgeous black-and-white maternity photoshoot.

“Baby Borrero,” she captioned the carousel post tagging her husband. “The last 6 months have gone by so fast & we can’t wait to meet this precious little angel 🙏🏾 Feeling so grateful to start a family with you @juandavidborrero 🥺.”

Tookes, 31, wore a white satin gown featuring a cowl neckline and thick straps, with one left hanging off her shoulder. Her glam was minimal and her dark hair was left open and loosely curled. She posed for photographer Jerome Duran with her iconic smolder and held her growing baby bump.

Borrero, 32, joined her for some of the pics as he sat on a stool, holding her bump and looking at her in one photo, while kissing her cheek in another. The Stanford alum wore an all-black outfit featuring Tom Ford pants and a Rag & Bone sweater to contrast Tookes’s angelic look styled by her mother, Cary Robinson. Tookes also worked with makeup artist Leah Darcy and hairstylist Marty Harper.

The JOJA co-founder posted an adorable BTS video of the shoot, where she was captured smiling and gushing with her husband between takes. Tookes and the Snapchat executive, who met in 2016 while working on a project for the social platform, kept the baby news quiet for six months before revealing the news to the world. The duo got married in a gorgeous fairytale wedding in Ecuador in September 2021.

“I couldn’t find the right way that I wanted to do it—a way that felt true to me,” Tookes told Vogue about announcing her pregnancy. “My husband and I have only had photos taken together on our wedding day. I wanted to remember this special moment.”

She added that the shoot was inspired by vintage Ralph Lauren ads and shared some casual photos of herself in a white button-down and jeans with the outlet in addition to the stunning bridal-core ones.

Tons of fans and fellow models chimed in to the comment section to congratulate the couple. The carousel post garnered more than 422,000 likes in one day.

“Awwwww can’t wait to see the little borrero❤️,” Lais Ribiero said, while Lily Aldridge wrote, “Awwww so beautiful congratulations ❤️❤️❤️❤️❤️.”

“The most beautiful photo of 2022,” Izabel Goulart piped in. “And best news !!! I’m so excited!!!! Congratulations!!!!!!!! 🥰🥰🥰🥰”

Sara Sampaio chimed in with, “😍😍😍😍 can’t wait for baby burrito,” and Katie Austin said, “Oh my goodness congratulations!!!!!!!!!”

“Congratulations to you both! ❤️🤗,” Jasmine Sanders wrote. “So happy for you two!”

