Gabrielle Union Embraces New Year With Green Bikini, Scenic Waterfall

The actress celebrated with her husband, former NBA star Dwyane Wade, and their daughter, Kaavia.

Gabrielle Union. Theo Wargo/Getty Images

Gabrielle Union is off to a fresh start for the new year. The Bring It On star shared a fun video on herself under a small waterfall in Maui on Instagram. She wore a green bikini and orange waterproof hiking shoes as she bathed under the stream of natural water.

“If I stuck to the rivers and lakes that I’m used to, I wouldn’t have made it this far ✨,” the 50-year-old captioned her Dec. 31 post, in reference to girl group TLC’s song, “Waterfalls.”

Union posed with her leg up and tongue out against a large wall of rocks. In the video, she slicked her hair back with her hands and let the water run down her body.

The L.A.’s Finest actress set her video to the sound of SZA’s “SOS,” from the artist’s latest album of the same name.

“WHEWWWWW😍,” the “Good Days” singer commented on the post.

Union also shared a stunning series of family photos on IG to ring in the new year. She posed for photographer Aubrey Hord with her husband, former NBA star Dwyane Wade, and their 4-year-old daughter, Kaavia.

“12 new chapters, 365 new pages,” Union captioned the post. “Make it count.” She wore a black sparkly V-neck maxi dress designed by Nervi while the Miami Heat alum wore a black linen pant and shirt set.

The couple, who began dating in 2009 and got married in Miami in August ’14, shared a joint video post on Christmas Day of their family enjoying some sun. Union and Wade, who were dressed in swimsuits and lounging on chairs, kissed their daughter’s cheeks.

“Merry Christmas folks, spread 🖤🎅🏾🎁🎄🌈,” Union captioned the post.

Make sure to follow SI Lifestyle in Google News!