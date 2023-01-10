Genevieve Morton Shares Throwback to 2014 SI Swimsuit Photo Shoot in Switzerland

The model was featured in the issue each year between 2010 and ’15.

Genevive Morton. Rachel Murray/Getty Images

Genevieve Morton made her SI Swimsuit debut in 2010 when she posed for photographer Walter Chin in Palm Springs, Calif. The model posed for the magazine six years in a row, including a ’14 feature in Montreux, Switzerland, where photographer Yu Tsai snapped her photos.

On Jan. 9, Morton shared a throwback Instagram pic from her photo shoot in Switzerland. In the post, she posed topless and wore a pair of ruffled, checkered bikini bottoms. The model’s long, blonde locks were partially pulled back, while her eyebrow-skimming fringe drew attention to her eyes.

She captioned her post with two simple hashtags: “#sportillustrated #switzerland.”

Several of Morton’s 399,000 Instagram followers chimed in to the comments section to share their thoughts.

“Which is your favorite location where you did a shoot? Because Switzerland must’ve been amazing I think,” wrote one fan, while another person piped in to say, “You were great in that shoot.”

Morton recalled the photo shoot in Switzerland as her “second favorite” SI Swimsuit feature in an interview, while calling her ’15 bodypaint feature in the U.S. Virgin Islands her No. 1 fave.

“I remember when I was training for my very first Sports Illustrated [photo shoot], I felt like I was, in my opinion, training for like the model Olympics,” she added.

Today, Morton continues to model and is the founder of Morton Media Management, a company she created to empower models, artists and photographers through their art. She’s also a certified Advanced Grief Recovery Specialist and works to support individuals who have lost a parent, loved one or pet.

