Gina Rodriguez Shows Off Baby Bump in Barely-There White Crop Top

The actress is currently expecting her first child with husband Joe LoCicero.

Gina Rodriguez shared a photo showing off her baby bump, giving fans a sweet glimpse into her pregnancy journey. The 38-year-old actress is currently expecting her first child with husband Joe LoCicero.

In the Instagram post, Rodriguez wears a twist-front white crop top, jeans unbuttoned over her growing belly and a long red puffer jacket. The Jane the Virgin actress posed for the photos in the woods with light streaming in through the trees.

“Mama 🐻 and baby 🐻,” she captioned her post, crediting the photos to fellow actors Jorge Diaz and Michael Dearie.

Fans and friends were quick to comment on the post, saying Rodriguez was “stunning” and “gorgeous,” even calling her “Goddess of the land!”

“The most beautiful momma 😍😍,” actress Brittany Snow said, while former Orange Is the New Black star Uzo Aduba commented, “Looking beautiful and happy and light, and I love it. ❤️❤️.”

Just a few days earlier, Rodriguez posted another gorgeous maternity photo, also captured by Dearie, of her and LoCicero in a wooded area. In it she is wearing an elegant white off-the-shoulder dress as the two embrace and her husband cradles her stomach.

Rodriguez and LoCicero met on the set of Jane the Virgin in 2016 and began dating shortly thereafter after a chance run-in at a boxing gym. They announced their engagement in August 2018 and tied the knot in May the following year. On July 30, Rodriguez’s 38th birthday, the couple announced they were expecting their first child in an Instagram post.

“I’m very excited and overwhelmed and feel like a superwoman,” Rodriguez recently told People about becoming a mother. “I feel like every day is bizarre and different, and I have so much appreciation for every human being that has brought a child onto this planet. Anytime I see somebody with a child, I’m like, ‘Congratulations, you’re a superhero.’”

