Gisele Bundchen Issues Statement on Instagram After Tom Brady Divorce: ‘Gratitude for Time Together’

Tom Brady and Gisele Bündchen on the red carpet. Sean Zanni/Patrick McMullan/Getty Images

Gisele Bündchen and Tom Brady are going their separate ways. After 13 years of marriage, the supermodel and NFL star both revealed on social media that they have finalized their divorce.

“With much gratitude for our time together, Tom and I have amicably finalized our divorce. My priority has always been and will continue to be our children whom I love with all my heart,” the 42-year-old, who shares children Benjamin, 12, and Vivian, 9, with him, posted on Instagram stories. “We will continue co-parenting to give them the love, care and attention they greatly deserve.”

Bündchen, who first met her now ex-husband at a NYC bar in 2006, had nothing but kind words for the Buccaneers player. “The decision to end a marriage is never easy but we have grown apart and while it is, of course, difficult to go through something like this, I feel blessed for the time we had together and only wish the best for Tom always,” she continued. “I kindly ask that our privacy be respected during this sensitive time.”

For his part, the 45-year-old quarterback, who also has shares son Jack, 15, with Bridget Moynahan, posted his own statement via Instagram Stories. "We arrived at this decision amicably and with gratitude for the time we spent together," he wrote. "We are blessed with beautiful and wonderful children who will continue to be the center of our world in every way. We will continue to work together as parents to always ensure they receive the love and attention they deserve."

Both parties have not taken lightly to dissolving their marriage, which the athlete acknowledged. "Doing so is, of course, painful and difficult, like it is for many people who go through the same thing every day around the world," he said. "However, we wish only the best for each other as we pursue whatever new chapters in our lives that are yet to be written."

Speculation surrounding the fate of their marriage began in September with sources from each side giving a glimpse into the life of the rather private couple. As for the divorce, a source with knowledge to the situation tells PEOPLE that they will have joint custody of the children. "The settlement is all worked out," the inside revealed. "They've been working on the terms this whole time."