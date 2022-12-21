Gwen Stefani, Blake Shelton Have an Interesting Way of Decorating Their Bathroom

Blake Shelton and Gwen Stefani attend the 48th AFI Life Achievement Award Gala tribute. Michael Kovac/Getty Images

Gwen Stefani and Blake Shelton are no strangers to tabloid and magazine covers—both as a couple and individually as Grammy-nominated artists.

Shelton was named People magazine’s “Sexiest Man Alive” in 2017 and The Wall Street Journal asked Stefani if she had the cover framed and on display at their “Ten Point Ranch.”

“When we built our house last year in Oklahoma, [in] one of the bathrooms going out to the pool is every single tabloid cover made into wallpaper,” Stefani, 53, responded. “You go in there, and you’re like, ‘Oh, my God.’ It’s pretty funny.”

The two met as judges on The Voice in 2014. Shelton finalized his divorce from Miranda Lambert a year later, around the same time that Stefani ended her marriage with Gavin Rossdale.

The “Sweet Escape” singer said she wasn’t looking for a relationship at the time, but it was “unbelievable that God would put us in a position to have each other at that moment, in the same exact moment.”

They tied the knot in July 2021 in an intimate ceremony in Oklahoma. Shelton, 46, has become a stepfather to Stefani’s three sons, Kingston, Zuma and Apollo, and he often gushes about how much he loves them.

“I have a stepfather in my life who’s one of my heroes,” the “Nobody But You” singer said. “I take it very serious. But I also have a blast with it, I’m not gonna lie. I can’t imagine my life without these kids now.”

