Gwyneth Paltrow Shows Off Fit Physique in Tiny String Bikini for New Year’s Celebration

Gwyneth Paltrow. Axelle/Bauer-Griffin/Getty Images

Gwyneth Paltrow rang in 2023 by sharing a bikini selfie and several family photos on Instagram. On Dec. 31, the Goop founder posted a carousel of images that included a pic of herself and her 18-year-old daughter, Apple, wearing black and white string bikinis, respectively.

The post also included a selfie with Paltrow’s son, Moses, and Apple, as well as another of the trio with Paltrow’s mother, actress Blythe Danner. The first group shot is taken with a dark blue sky and trees in shadow behind the family, while the second shows the quartet enjoying a sunny day with bright blue water behind them.

“Wrapped up 2022 with a lot of ❤️ and a little bit of 🌊,” the 50-year-old actress captioned the post she shared with her 8.2 million IG followers.

Paltrow’s followers and friends took to the comments section to wish the family a happy New Year.

“Queens & King Moses!!! 👑,” said pro skateboarder Dashawn Jordan, while model Martha Hunt commented, “HNY beautiful fam❤️.”

“That is a gorgeous family sandwich,” read another comment, while one person added, “HNY Gwyneth! We love you ❤️.”

The lifestyle guru spoke to E! Insider last fall about health and wellness, as well as how she incorporates healthy habits into her family routine with her kids (their dad is Paltrow’s ex-husband, Chris Martin) and her husband, Brad Falchuk.

“My husband and I are very aligned on the wellness front... we’re kind of like partners in crime in the wellness thing together,” she said. “I try not to force anything on [my kids]. I think they’ve been raised in an environment where wellness is important, and they’ll adopt what they choose to or not.”

