Hailey Bieber Celebrated Her 26th Birthday in Pink Satin Lingerie Promoting Rhode Skin

Hailey Bieber attends the 64th Annual GRAMMY Awards at MGM Grand Garden Arena. Axelle/Bauer-Griffin/Getty Images

Happy Birthday, Hailey Bieber!

The Rhode Skin founder turned 26 and celebrated in the most stunning and sweet way: by stripping down and posing in lingerie and releasing a new vanilla cake flavor of her famous peptide lip treatment.

The model posted a photo dump on IG with a cover photo of herself in a pink and gray baby tee and matching underwear. She made a kissy face in the selfie and her cheeks were super rosy. The next few photos and videos were professional ones taken to promote Rhode’s latest launch that released yesterday at 11 a.m. ET and sold out within 30 minutes. She posed in a baby pink satin bralette and white high-waisted briefs alongside the new product. A photo of the lip treatment submerged in a vanilla cake with cherries also made it into the dump.

“Our limited edition Vanilla Cake Peptide Lip Treatment & Birthday Duo is available in 15 minutes,” she captioned the Nov. 22 post. “Thank you for the Birthday wishes and love.. hope you love this yummy flavor 🎂🎂🎂💕💖 @rhode.”

The peptide lip treatment has taken over TikTok and become a staple in every influencer and fan’s purse. In addition to the new flavor, it also comes in unscented, watermelon and salted caramel flavors that were part of the inaugural launch in June. The lip balm won an Allure 2022 Best of Beauty award and continues to sell-out within minutes of the many re-stocks.

“Today one of our @rhode babies, The Peptide Lip Treatment won an @allure Best Of Beauty award 😭,” Bieber wrote in a celebratory IG post in September. “And our Peptide Lip restock sold out in under an hour. So so sooooo grateful for all the continued love and support for rhode. It’s overwhelming in the best of ways thank you so much to @allure and congrats to all the winners ✨💕.”

Bieber said that she wanted this new launch and flavor to feel special and symbolic of her first birthday since launching the brand that is named after her middle name.

“Everybody’s been so supportive and patient with Rhode, and we’re not at the place where we’re ready to launch a brand-new product, per se, so I really wanted to put something out there that was going to get people excited,” she explained to Harper's Bazaar. “We did a different color packaging, so it’s this cream-colored bottle with pink and the pink box. It’s the first birthday that I’m celebrating since Rhode has launched, and I wanted to do something that felt fun and festive, and would commemorate this time.”

