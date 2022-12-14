Hailey Bieber’s Courtside Style Is a Slam Dunk

The model showed off her flair in the front row at the Celtics-Lakers game.

Hailey Bieber. Gotham/Getty Images

Hailey Bieber and her good friend, singer Justine Skye, were spotted at the Celtics-Lakers game on Wednesday, Dec. 13, in Los Angeles.

The Rhode founder proved that she has nailed her comfy and chic courtside style. She wore baggy khaki-colored cargo pants paired with a pinstripe halter vest and pointed-toe heels.

The 26-year-old’s signature natural brown locks were slicked up in to a high bun and she accessorized with chunky gold earrings. She added a leather jacket when she was outside Crypto.com Arena. The duo watched Boston beat L.A. in overtime, 122–118.

Hailey Bieber and Justine Skye attend the Lakers-Celtics game at Crypto.com Arena. Allen Berezovsky/Getty Images

Bieber held a black YSL purse and rectangular sunglasses in her hands and her nails were painted a maroon color.

The two strutted into the VIP courtside member entrance of the stadium together. The Grown-ish actress was also wearing a similar version of the simple outfit. Skye sported low-rise baggy jeans and a vintage cream-colored T-shirt that read “Uptown Youth Center Annual Fair 1983.” She paired the look with a leather jacket and black sneakers.

The women have been friends for years; Syke attended Bieber’s intimate wedding to Justin Bieber in 2018.

“SHE’S A WHOLE WIFE,” Skye captioned an Instagram photo at the time. “Congratulations @haileybieber @justinbieber 👰🏼🤵🏼.”

Back in 2016, the model shared a sweet birthday post to celebrate Skye turning 21.

“Happy 21st @justineskye,” she wrote. “Grateful for you. Love you! 🆔🆔🆔.”

Bieber was named to the Forbes 30 Under 30 list this year for her success with Rhode.

“I’ve lent money, my name and my face to other people’s creative process,” Bieber said during the magazine's summit in October. “I think that actually has helped me develop mine in a lot of ways. It feels very empowering to be the one that’s in charge.”

“Thank you to team @rhode for being the most bad ass team I could ask for✨,” Bieber captioned the post announcing the exciting news. “The journey has been one that causes me to pinch myself on the daily.”

Skye chimed in to the comments, writing “A boss !”

