Hailey Bieber and Selena Gomez Get Cozy in Photo Together at Gala

The model recently addressed rumors of ongoing drama between herself and the pop star.

Hailey Bieber and Selena Gomez appear at the second annual Academy Museum Gala at Academy Museum of Motion Pictures in Los Angeles. Steve Granitz/Getty Images

Pop culture has just hit a major milestone. Selena Gomez and Hailey Bieber not only ran into each other at the Academy Museum of Motion Pictures’ second annual gala on Saturday in Los Angeles, but they posed for a photo together. And the two A-list celebs looked cozy!

The 25-year-old model recently appeared on the Call Her Daddy podcast and spilled the tea about her husband Justin Bieber and how she fit into the relationship timeline with his ex, Gomez. The bottom line—there was never any crossover or bad blood, and any hypothetical “beef” that exists between the pop star and model is purely created by fans.

Los Angeles based photographer Tyrell Hampton captured the meeting between Gomez and Hailey Bieber and shared it on Instagram, practically breaking the internet. He captioned the post, which has garnered more than 1.2 million likes, with a simple “plot twist.”

“I can say, period, point blank, I was never with him [Justin] when he was in a relationship with anybody—that’s the end of it,” Hailey told podcast host Alex Cooper. Justin and Hailey have been married for four years. They broke up and rekindled their romance a few times, similar to Justin and Selena, before he proposed in 2018.

Fans will remember that just a few months before Hailey and Justin got engaged, Selena and Justin dated for a year after being apart for a few years. Hailey said she knew that Justin, 28, and Selena, 30, had closed their chapter together before she got involved with him again.

“I think it was the best thing that could have happened for him to move on and be engaged and get married and move on with his life in that way,” the Rhode founder said. “I know what was going on when we got back together, and I know what had to happen for that to come back together in a healthy way.”

The Saturday gala was not Hailey’s first time speaking to Selena. The two had squashed any drama after Hailey’s and Justin’s wedding, and Hailey said it’s “all love” between the two of them.

After years of cyberbullying from ‘Jelena’ fans, which Selena has tried to combat multiple times by promoting kindness via Instagram lives and in TikTok videos, Hailey has become accustomed to the backlash. She has come to a place of “numbness” and accepting that what’s important is that the people who matter know the truth.

“That’s also why I feel like, well, if everybody on our side knows what happened and we’re good and we could walk away from it with clarity and respect, then that’s fine,” she continued.

”If we have moved on, why can’t you?” she asked online trolls.

Several celebs and fans piped up in the comments of Hampton’s Instagram post, understanding the cultural reset that the photo started.

“Love watching the reverse of global warming and everybody’s skin clearing from this pic,” Tommy Dorfman wrote.

SI Swimsuit model and influencer Ella Halikas chimed in, "internet = broke."