Hailey Bieber Stuns in a Black Mesh Mini Dress, Teases Two New Rhode Products

Hailey Bieber. Axelle/Bauer-Griffin/Getty Images

Hailey Bieber has some doubly exciting news to share. Mesh dresses with only underwear underneath are officially back and Rhode is getting two new products.

The model, who has been more active on TikTok lately, shared a video teasing fans with upcoming launches from her skincare line, Rhode. The Billboard YouTube Streamy Award nominee finished up the end of her makeup routine with a bit of neutral lip liner and topped it off with a new secret version of the award-winning Rhode peptide serum. Her glam was super natural in addition to the lip color—she sported a bronze eyeshadow and rosy cheeks.

“tested out 2 new @rhode babies on my cheeks and lips last night 👀🤫💕,” she captioned the Jan. 6 post.

Bieber wore a black mesh mini dress, which featured rose detailing, an asymmetrical hem and low back, leaving her black bralette strap exposed. Her black cheeky high-waisted underwear and toned abs were visible under the transparent dress. The Forbes 30 Under 30 honoree posed to the sound of SZA’s “Low.” Bieber’s hair was slicked back into her signature bun and she wore chunky gold earrings.

She shared another TikTok twirling and showing off the daring look.

Bieber posted a stunning IG photo on Dec. 29 with a similar take on the trend. She wore a sheer brown strapless gown featuring a satin panel over her chest. Her matching brown thong was on full display underneath the maxi dress from Mirror Palais’s Spring/Summer 2023 collection.

Rhode’s inaugural launch contained the peptide glazing fluid ($29), a barrier restore cream ($29) and the peptide lip serum ($16) in unscented, salted caramel and watermelon. On Nov. 22, when Bieber turned 26, she launched a new vanilla cake flavor of the serum in limited-edition packaging.

Fans suspect a tinted lip serum and a blush-type skincare product are on the horizon.

