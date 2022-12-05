Halle Berry Shares Throwback to Famous Orange Bikini Moment

The actress starred in the 2002 James Bond film ‘Die Another Day.’

Halle Berry. Michael Kovac/Getty Images

Happy 20th anniversary to this iconic scene from Die Another Day. Actress Halle Berry posted video on Instagram of the racy moment from the 2002 James Bond film, writing “it’s been 20 years. Pierce Brosnan forever my BOND” and tagging her costar @piercebrosnanofficial.

Playing Giacinta “Jinx” Johnson, Berry wears an orange bikini and emerges from the ocean in slow motion, swaying her hips and running her hands through her pixie cut. She walks to the restaurant on the shore and Brosnan, who plays James Bond, approaches her.

“Magnificent view,” he says and Berry flirtatiously responds, “It is, isn’t it? Too bad it’s lost on everyone else.”

Bond then encourages her to try his mojito.

“Jinx, you say?” Bond asks after Berry introduces herself. “Born on Friday the 13th,” Berry replies after he asks if she believes in bad luck. “Let’s just say, my relationships don’t seem to last.”

Bond notes that the feeling is mutual: “I know the feeling.”

Fans were quick to comment on the much-needed nostalgic throwback.

“Excellent stuff,” someone wrote, while another said “You two were great together.”

“The most badass NSA agent there ever was,” the official IMDB account wrote on Berry’s tweet of the video

Another fan chimed in, “Halle, girl, that walk out of the water was EVERYTHING!!!”

Berry admitted on Twitter on Nov. 22 that the hardest part about filming that viral scene was not letting the water temperature affect her.

“So the biggest acting challenge I had during this scene was to make it look like the water was warm when I was actually freezing my butt off,” she wrote. “Happy 20 years to Die Another Day.”

In a 2020 interview with Variety, the Oscar winner revealed that there was talk about a Jinx spinoff following the release of the hit film, but the story didn’t make it past early stages.

“It was very disappointing,” Berry recalled. “It was ahead of its time. Nobody was ready to sink that kind of money into a Black female action star. They just weren’t sure of its value. That’s where we were then.”

