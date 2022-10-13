Halloween Season Continues, Hailey Beiber Shares Photo of Kylier Jenner in Green Body Paint

Kylie Jenner at Paris fashion week. Stephane Cardinale/Corbis/Corbis/Getty Images

Hailey Bieber and Kylie Jenner had some wicked fun together in preparation of “spooky season.” The Rhode skincare founder shared a photo on Instagram of her bestie dressed as a green witch while cuddling a skeleton in a tub surrounded by candles and bats on Wednesday. In additional posts on her Instagram stories, the 25-year-old Bieber reshared the image and wrote, “Somehow we ended up here,” along with the hashtag #Whosinmybathroom and Halloween-themed emojis.

To say many followers were green with envy and felt left out is an understatement, and some assumed it could be for Bieber’s talk show style vlog series, Who’s in My Bathroom, on YouTube. Jenner’s sister Khloe Kardashian commented under the photo, “WTF is happening,” and momager Kris also wondered the same. SI Swimsuit’s Ashley Graham asked, “Did you loose [sic] the game??

While the 25-year-old Kylie Cosmetics founder, who never shies away from a theme, went all out with green makeup that also covered much of her décolleté, Bieber shared her own look on Instagram that consisted of her signature glazed donut, dewy skin with a pointed witch hat and striped crop top.

With Halloween quickly approaching, it seems this is just the beginning of more looks to come from the duo. Earlier this week, Jenner showed off a Batman-inspired look to announce the capsule collection with the superhero that will be released on Oct. 19.

Last year, while pregnant with her and Travis Scott’s son, the mom-of-two was in “mommy mode” so she kept it rather lowkey for the festivities. Instead of an elaborate costume like all the other years and definitely this year, she chose to be a black cat and wore a black jumpsuit, leather trench coat, combat boots and ears with cat makeup for the family outing with Stormi.