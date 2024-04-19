Hanna Cavinder Announces Return to College Basketball With Fierce Highlight Reel
Following the 2022-23 season, college basketball players Hanna Cavinder and her twin sister, Haley, decided to call it quits. The Miami seniors had one year of eligibility remaining due to the pandemic, but they had their sights set on pursuits outside of college athletics. They wanted to go all in on their business ventures, which they had grown through the NIL policies established during their college basketball careers.
For the last season, that’s exactly what they did. They cultivated their social media followings and their brand deals. But last November, Haley decided that she had one more year of basketball in her and committed to TCU for her final year of eligibility.
At the time, Hanna gave no indication of whether she intended to follow her sister to TCU. The twins both started their careers at Fresno State before transferring together to Miami for their senior year, so a joint move to TCU wouldn’t be entirely surprising.
Until yesterday, it didn’t appear that Hanna had any intention of taking her fifth year of eligibility at all. But on April 17, alongside a highlight reel from her year at Miami, she announced that she will be returning to Miami for the 2024-25 season.
“My last season of basketball was one of the most successful and challenging years of my life, but it helped me evolve and grow in ways that are unexplainable,” she wrote in the caption of her Instagram post. “Over these past few months I have been itching to get back to the game that I thought I lost the love and passion for. Nothing quite fills the void that this sport brings me. With that all being said, I have decided to return for one more season.”
Following Hanna’s announcement, Haley took to Instagram on April 18 to share that she would be decomitting from TCU and joining her sister in Miami for their last season together. “Given the news yesterday that my sister was returning to play ball at Miami and after careful consideration and thought, I’ve decided to return to the University of Miami and play with Hanna for our final and 5th year,” she wrote. “Being presented with the opportunity to play together one more time is something I cannot pass up.”
In the fall, you can expect to see both Cavinders back on the college basketball courts in their matching Miami jerseys.