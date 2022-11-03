Harry Styles Is the Definition of Sophistication in Gucci Suit at L.A. Movie Premiere

Harry Styles attends the Los Angeles premiere of “My Policeman” at Regency Bruin Theatre. Axelle/Bauer-Griffin/Getty Images

Harry Styles was looking posh and perfect at the Los Angeles premiere of his new movie, My Policeman, on Nov. 1. The “Watermelon Sugar” singer sported an all-black suit made by Gucci as he walked the blue carpet at The Regency Bruin Theatre. He paired the suit with a matching black belt and shiny black dress shoes.

The 28-year-old recently launched a line, HA HA HA, with the fashion giant. He is close friends with the company’s creative director, Alessandro Michele, and often dons sophisticated Gucci suits for special events. H stands for Harry and A stands for Alessandro.

Harry Styles arrives at the Los Angeles premiere of “My Policeman”. Kevin Winter/Getty Images

HA HA HA, whose slogan is “liberated vanity,” is now available to shop at gucci.com.

“The House presents the Gucci HA HA HA campaign featuring British singer-songwriter and actor, Harry Styles,” reads the website. “Arising from the friendship between him and Creative Director Alessandro Michele, play is at the very heart of the collection, which uses menswear as a tool of the avant-garde. Captured by Mark Borthwick, the series of images sees Harry Styles showcase the ‘dream wardrobe’ defined by the eccentric use of romantic accents, whimsical prints, vintage details, and the expressive emotionality of the individual.”

According to GQ, the 25-look collection is a combination of what the two friends love to wear — their collective, “dream wardrobe” that is private and cozy.

“He always has in his mind a very sophisticated way to be a guy,” Michele said of the Don’t Worry Darling star. “I put [Harry in] a lot of suits for years and years. And he was the most eccentric and free guy on earth. I think that it’s just something natural, because we go crazy for jackets and beautiful pieces from that world. We went really close to the things that are very difficult to find in vintage, or things that apparently belongs to an era that, in a way, doesn’t exist anymore.”

My Policeman is a romantic drama based off the 2012 book of the same name, written by Bethan Roberts. It’s set in the 1950s and follows a Styles’s character, a gay policeman, as he has an affair with museum curator (played by David Dawson) while being married to a school teacher (played by Emma Corrin).

The film is available to stream on Amazon Prime on Nov. 4.