Heidi Klum Shares Behind The Scenes Footage From Skims Shoot

Heidi Klum at Milan Fashion Week. Daniele Venturelli/Getty Images

Heidi Klum is taking her followers behind the scenes of the Los Angeles Skims shoot that also featured Alessandra Ambrosio, Candice Swanepoel and Tyra Banks. For the Skims’ Fits Everybody Collection, Kim Kardashian asked the “Icons” to be a part of the new campaign. With loads of experience in front of the camera in lingerie, the former Victoria’s Secret Angels were naturals in the neutral-toned undergarments that included thongs, bras and bodysuits.

The full shoot can be seen on Thursday’s episode of The Kardashians on Hulu, but in the 49-year-old German-American supermodel’s post, she also revealed that she is the reason the Skims founder became a part of the campaign despite the mom-of-four wanting the focus to solely be on the legends. “Okay, I’m going to take full credit for her taking her clothes off,” Klum said to the camera.

In April, Klum opened up about her fun day on set to Extra. “[Kim] was just like, ‘I’ve been watching you guys all this time, and now I can’t even believe it, you’re all here in my studio and you’re shooting this for me,’” the America’s Got Talent judge said while also revealing the 41-year-old had a beignet truck for them as a surprise. “That was a little tricky, shooting in lingerie, also with five beignets in your stomach.”

Skims has had some memorable shoots aside from these angels that have included her sister Kourtney Kardashian, Kate Moss, Megan Fox and Olympic and Paralympic athletes. The three-billion-dollar company continues to expand with different styles and types of clothing from underwear, bathing suits and swimwear, which the founder modeled in her 2022 SI Swimsuit photo shoot.