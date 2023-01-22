Heidi Klum Shows Off Toned Legs in Fishnets And Thigh-High Boots

Klum will return as host of ‘Germany’s Next Topmodel’ in February.

Heidi Klum. Frazer Harrison/Getty Images

Whether at work or play, Heidi Klum has amazing style, and the model showed off yet another incredible look on Instagram on Jan. 20.

In the pics, Klum struck a pose in a black Germanier jacket with colorful, sparkly appliques. She wore a matching asymmetrical skirt underneath with the same bold and colorful pattern. The America’s Got Talent judge accessorized with a chic pair of pointed-toe thigh-high leather boots and fishnet tights.

She showed off various angles of her outfit in three different snaps as she stood in front of a giant pink ball. Klum captioned the post she shared with her 10.4 million followers with a simple “Hi 💗.”

As for glam, the host, lead judge and executive producer of Germany’s Next Topmodel opted for a heavy smokey eye, courtesy of makeup artist, Linda Hay. Her blonde locks were worn loose and styled in a sleek blowout by hairstylist, Lorenzo Martin.

The same day, Klum shared a brief video clip to Instagram on a sound stage. She playfully sang, “Guess who’s back? Back again?”

The new season of Germany’s Next Topmodel premieres on Feb. 16, which Klum has been marketing heavily on social media. Earlier this month, she nearly bared it all on IG in a rainbow-hued wrap dress promo image, and recently shared a pic with fashion designer Peter Dundas and one-time SI Swimsuit model Winnie Harlow.

“Only four weeks to go! #GNTM2023 🥰🥳,” she captioned the pic of the trio.

