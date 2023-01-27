Heidi Klum’s Glamorous Take on the Washed Denim Eyeshadow Look

Heidi Klum. Mark Sagliocco/Getty Images

Heidi Klum is experimenting with the ever-popular washed denim eyeshadow trend, but adding a dramatic twist. While many versions of the look go for a more subdued blue hue, the model went bold and beautiful with her take.

Klum, 49, showed off her dramatic eye makeup in a Jan. 25 Instagram post. The close-up video zoomed in on the America’s Got Talent judge’s face to showcase her eyes, which featured a gorgeous combination of icy and bright blue shadows that made her hazel eyes pop.

The rest of Klum’s makeup, which was achieved by makeup artist Linda Hay, was kept simple, with a nude lip. The former SI Swimsuit model wore her blonde hair down in a sleek blowout, styled by hairstylist Danilo Dixon.

Klum wore a blue turtleneck in the clip and blew a kiss at the camera before offering up a dazzling smile. She captioned her post simply with one cute emoji: “😘.”

Hay shared the clip on her own Instagram account, which garnered comments like “SOOO GORGEOUS!” and “Major 👀💙💙.”

“So good 💙,” wrote another person, while one fan added, “Blue Beauty ✨💙🌷💐🌟✨👏👏.”

Klum is currently gearing up for the season premiere Germany’s Next Topmodel on Feb. 16. She serves as the host, lead judge and executive producer of the reality TV show.

The mom of four shared a behind-the-scenes sneak peek at the show on Instagram just a day later. The video, set to Pink’s “Never Gonna Not Dance Again,” included snippets of the model grooving in a rainbow-hued wrap dress.

