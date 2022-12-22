Hilary Duff Shares Sweet Message to Hubby Matthew Koma on Their Anniversary

Hilary Duff. Emma McIntyre/Getty Images

Hilary Duff and her husband Matthew Koma celebrated their third wedding anniversary on Dec. 21, and the How I Met Your Father star shared a sweet message to her other half on Instagram.

The carousel post included a black and white photo of the bride and groom from their wedding and several candid photos of the duo, including their children, Luca (whom Duff shares with ex-husband Mike Comrie), Banks and Mae.

The 35-year-old’s caption read, “Matthew. I love you so much. Happy 3 years! I don’t know if you knew what you were getting into or that you weren’t going to sleep or sit down for the next 5–10 years but I think for the most part you’re pretty happy about it. Our life is so full and I’m over the top grateful for the guy that I got to do all this madness with.”

The couple’s friends flooded the comments section to celebrate them.

“Happy anniversary!!,” said Ashley Tisdale, while SI Swimsuit model Katrina Scott commented, “you guyssss.”

Mandy Moore chimed in with, “You two are the best!! Happy Anniversary!!! ❤️❤️,” while actress Teresa Palmer added, “Aweee happy anniversary!! We have the same anniversary day, so sweet!! 😍😍😍.”

The Winnetka Bowling League frontman shared his own post on Instagram to mark the occasion.

Part of his caption read, “Anyone who says marriage is easy, hasn’t been married or is raging slightly too high a microdose. But the work is the best part. The beauty truly is in going deeper with someone than you’ve ever been before and navigating an invisible map that only the two of you can trek. The hard stuff makes the great stuff even greater.”

The same day, Duff shared another post on Instagram, this one showing off the family’s holiday card. It shows Duff and Koma tied up with Christmas lights as their children surround them.

“Happy holidays, all is not calm,” the card reads.

The mom of three recently showed off her toned body on the January 2023 cover of Women’s Health Australia—see the pictures here.

