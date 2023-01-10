Hilary Swank Shares What She’s Learned From Pregnancy: ‘Women are Superheroes’

Hilary Swank. Darko Sikman/Getty Images

Hilary Swank is in her third trimester—she’s expecting twins—and has learned a lot about pregnancy along the way.

“I feel like women are superheroes,” Swank said on the The Late Late Show with James Corden. “What our bodies do? I have such, like, a whole newfound respect. I mean, I love women, I’ve always loved women, but now, I’m like, ‘Wow, we can do this!’”

The 48-year-old actress admitted that the first 16 weeks of pregnancy were not the easiest and led to a strange obsession with fruit.

“The first 16 weeks, I had a lot of morning sickness,” the Fatale star explained. “All I wanted was fruit. To the point that one of my costars, when they found out I was pregnant, they were like, ‘Oh that’s why. That’s why you eat 10 pomegranates a day, 50 pears.’ I just couldn’t eat anything more than fruit. I know I needed that protein, so I threw some peanut butter in with my apples.”

The P.S. I Love You actress is in Week 27 of her pregnancy, and husband Philip Schneider is super excited as well. According to Us Weekly, he has been “spoiling her rotten and being really sweet and devoted the whole time.” The two were married in August 2018.

The Alaska Daily actress announced her exciting news last October during an appearance on Good Morning America.

“This is something that I’ve been wanting for a long time, and my next thing is I’m gonna be a mom,” Swank said. “And not just of one, but of two... I can’t believe it... It’s so nice to be able to talk about it and share it.”

