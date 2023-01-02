Hillory Fields. Yu Tsai/Sports Illustrated

Hillory Fields shared several throwback photos to her 2022 SI Swim Search photo shoot on Instagram, and it served as a great reminder of how obsessed we are with her Dominican Republic gallery.

Her Dec. 29 post shows Fields in a number of different swimwear looks, including a pink and orange string bikini, a vibrant yellow one-piece and a blue halter-top two-piece swimsuit.

“These deserve to be posted together," she wrote in the caption of her post.

Several of Fields’s 97,000-plus followers flocked to the comments section to hype her up.

“YESSSSSSSS BOO! 🔥🔥🔥❤️,” commented one fan, while another person chimed in to say, “I just love you.” Fellow SI Swim Search finalist Gigi Robinson left two flame emojis on the post.

Fields, a travel ICU nurse from Arcadia, Fla., was browsing Instagram when she came across SI Swimsuit’s Pay With Change and Swim Search programs.

“I come from a family that serves and feeds our community. I made it my mission that in 2022 I would prioritize giving back and making my mark on this world by any means,” she said about her inspiration in trying out for the brand’s open casting call. “On top of owning two drawers full of bikinis and never living too far away from the beach, it felt like destiny. I tried out and here I am.”

