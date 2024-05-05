How Katie Austin Sweetly Incorporated Her Mom’s Dress Into Her Wedding Weekend
Katie Austin is now a married woman! The SI Swimsuit model tied the knot with husband Lane Armstrong yesterday. Leading up to the momentous occasion on May 4, the certified fitness trainer teased the occasion with plenty of Instagram content, much to the delight of her many fans and followers.
One of the sweeter aspects of her nuptials Austin chose to share was the fact that she incorporated her mother’s wedding dress from 41 years ago into her special wedding weekend. In a reel published on Friday, Austin showed a sneak peek at the process of altering her mom’s floor-length, lace-adorned gown into a mini dress for her rehearsal dinner. The end result was truly stunning, and an adorable nod to her mother, fitness guru Denise Austin.
“41 years ago to this exact week, my mom walked down the aisle and married my dad in this dress,” Austin shared in her caption. “My mom and my sister encouraged and approved me to make it into a mini dress, still lined with the lace of my moms train. It was such a special detail to incorporate into the wedding weekend, symbolizing a strong healthy marriage my parents have🤍💍💫 love you always @deniseaustin.”
Plenty of Austin’s followers chimed in to the comments section to remark on the sweet mother-daughter moment and the beauty of the reworked garment.
“This is so beautiful 🥹,” 2023 SI Swimsuit rookie Melissa Wood-Tepperberg stated.
“I am CRYING!!!!!! Xoxo,” Denise gushed.
“You look absolutely stunning and what a meaningful salute to your parents. 🤍🤍,” a fan added.