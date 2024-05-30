How to Watch SI Swimsuit’s 2024 Miami Swim Week Runway Show
While Miami Swim Week activities began in the Sunshine State on Wednesday, SI Swimsuit festivities are kicking off on Friday, May 31, in Florida.
By day, brand stars will enjoy an outdoor bungalow brunch followed by facials and beauty treatments. Throughout the afternoon tomorrow, models will have the opportunity to attend a poolside SI Swimsuit event, in which they will experience designer pop-ups, fun activations and more, before heading to a VIP dinner and after-party at night.
On Saturday, the morning programming will begin with a sweat sesh led by four-time SI Swimsuit model Katie Austin, in partnership with DOGPOUND. In the early evening, models will do a runway show rehearsal before heading to glam chairs for hair and makeup. The main event, the Sports Illustrated Swimsuit Runway Show at the W South Beach, will begin at 9 p.m. ET—and best of all, you can livestream it from home.
Brand regulars and 2024 rookies alike will strut this year’s runway, including Kamie Crawford, Brooks Nader, Camille Kostek, Achieng Agutu and Penny Lane, among others. There just may be a few surprises on this year’s catwalk, too, so be sure to tune in at 9 p.m. on Saturday, June 1, to find out who will be participating.
An annual event, Miami Swim Week allows the hottest designers to showcase the trendiest styles in swimwear today. Outside of the runway shows, attendees can also take part in various industry events, get access to VIP parties and more.