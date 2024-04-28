Jared Goff Praises Fiancé Christen Harper’s Wedding Planning Ahead of Summer Ceremony
With their wedding planned for the summer, model Christen Harper and fiancé Jared Goff are right in the midst of wedding planning. Or, at least, the SI Swimsuit model has been.
The 30-year-old, who headed to Cabo San Lucas in Mexico with her friends earlier this month for her bachelorette trip, has been spearheading the planning, Goff said in a recent interview with the New York Post. It’s not that the Detroit Lions quarterback is unwilling to participate—he’s happy to “give [his] input when asked,” he said. It’s more so the fact that Harper has been doing such a wonderful job with it.
“She’s done a really good job of getting everything ready for the wedding and the day-to-day,” he complimented his fiancé. Meanwhile, Goff has had a hand in what he refers to as the “fun stuff,” namely “the food, the drinks [and] the music.”
The pair first started dating back in 2019, after meeting on a dating app. They got engaged in June of 2022 and have been planning for their nuptials ever since.
While details of their upcoming wedding ceremony have been largely kept under wraps, we know that it’s sure to be a stunning ceremony with Harper in charge of the planning. But for now, it’s enough to know that the pair are “excited,” for the ceremony, according to Goff. With summer on the horizon, they don’t have much longer to wait before they tie the knot. We can’t wait to see the pics!