Jared Goff Shares Sweetest Family Photos With Wife Christen and Daughter Romy
For the Goff family, time spent in the San Francisco area for Super Bowl LX also presented the opportunity for a bit of quality family time. Following Christen Goff’s reveal as one of SI Swimsuit’s February 2026 digital cover models, she and her husband, Detroit Lions quarterback Jared Goff, spent some time celebrating her accomplishment during the Big Game weekend.
The 31-year-old athlete shared a carousel of snapshots captured in the “415” to Instagram on Feb. 15, starting with an image alongside his partner. In additional slides, Jared was photographed while visiting his alma maters, Marin Catholic and the University of California, Berkeley. His photo dump also included some truly precious family moments featuring his wife and daughter, Romy, whom the couple welcomed last July.
In one pic, Jared showed his daughter around the Cal locker room, while the trio posed on a scenic rooftop in another. Christen and Romy were pictured snuggled up mid-laugh in a picturesque snap near the water, while their baby girl was posed for a photo alongside her dad’s framed jersey in the carousel’s final slide.
We’re not the only ones who loved the sweet family moments, as several of Goff’s fans, friends and followers chimed into the comments section of his latest post, which also showcased Romy mid-smile as her dad held her on his shoulders.
“Romy loves the bay!!!!” Katie Austin observed.
“Love your cutie Baby Bear! 🐻,” someone else added.
“Bay Area Legend 🐻,” the official Cal Football account wrote.
While this is the latest glimpse into the Goff’s family life, it’s not the first time Jared and Christen have shared their daughter with the world. After her arrival last summer, the two have offered occasional peeks into their journey as parents. Last month, Christen posted a carousel of black and white snapshots captured by Metro Detroit photographer Suzy Gjonai that showcased “postcards from [their] 6th month.”
“It’s such a new chapter for both of us,” Jared told Kay Adams on an episode of The Netflix Sports Club Podcast ahead of Romy’s arrival. “You get to become a dad and you get to be your daughter’s role model. You get to be her first look at what it looks like to treat a girl the right way and there’s a lot of pressure, but at the same time, what a gift and what a blessing for me to be a soon-to-be girl dad.”