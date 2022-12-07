Jasmine Sanders Looked Like a Sizzling Tinker Bell in a Lime Green Mini Dress at Art Basel

The SI Swimsuit model stole the show with her looks in Miami.

Jasmine Sanders. Kate Green/Getty Images

Jasmine Sanders is a real-life fairy. The SI Swimsuit model stunned in a gorgeous green mini dress with an asymmetrical halter plunge neckline during Art Basel Miami.

Sanders posted an adorable video of herself twirling in the sparkly dress that featured a chained-up slit on the side. She posed to the sound of “Players” by Coi Leray. The 31-year-old’s hair was slicked back into a high top knot by Kookie Maffett to showcase her completely bare back, while she paired the look with nude heels.

The dress, designed by Sol Angelann, included a looser top half and a form-fitting skirt to show off Sanders’s toned legs.

“Tinker Bell 🧚‍♀️💚✨,” she captioned the Dec. 7 post.

Sanders sported very minimal jewelry—just a few gold rings and single thick gold bracelet. Her glam was also fairly natural, including dramatic lashes and a matte brown lipstick.

Fans were excited about the fictional character-inspired look. “Sprinkling magic on everything you touch,” someone wrote, while another said, “It’s the smile for me! 🤩 ✨✨✨.”

Photographer Tatiana Berting captured some incredible still shots of Sanders in the green number.

Sanders also sported some iconic looks earlier in the week at the art fair in Miami Beach. She wore a stunning mesh catsuit featuring sporadic opaque velvet panels. Her hair was slicked up into a long twisted braid. Her makeup artist, Allison Kaye, went for a similar simple makeup look with cat-eye shaped liner and an over-lined chocolate lipstick.

“WHERE IS MY SUPA SUIT 💙,” Sanders captioned her pic, showing off her amazing figure.

