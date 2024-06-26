Jenna Dewan’s Fans Applaud Her for Normalizing Breastfeeding in New Pic
Jenna Dewan gave birth to her third child, a daughter named Rhiannon, on June 14. And since the actress made the sweet announcement on Instagram nearly a week later, she’s been sharing occasional family updates with her following of 9.5 million.
One of the more recent ones came on June 23, when the 43-year-old dancer shared a precious carousel of images with her newborn daughter. In the first slide, baby Rhiannon lay on her mom’s chest as Dewan beamed for the camera. In another, The Rookie star’s fiancé, Steve Kazee, held his daughter against his bare chest.
“One week of bliss,” Dewan wrote in her caption. “Back home and transitioning with the kids has been easier than I expected and so I’m here to remind you to always leave room in your mind for ease and lightness too 🤍.”
Later in the post, Dewan was photographed as she nursed her baby girl. And while some trolls took issue with the breastfeeding pic, many others chimed in to the comments section to thank the mom of three for publicizing the act.
“Thank you for normalizing breastfeeding and making it beautiful,” one fan commented.
“Absolutely beautiful ❤️ there is nothing better than being a Momma,” someone else added. “🥹 thank u for sharing these beautiful moments.”
“Love that you are breast feeding!” another user noted.
Dewan is also mom to 11-year-old daughter Everly, whom she shares with ex-husband Channing Tatum. She and Kazee also have a son together, Callum, who was born in 2020.