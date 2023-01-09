We’re giving this news two finger snaps and a double thumbs up.

Jenna Ortega. NBC/Getty Images

Fans of Netflix’s Wednesday can gloomily rejoice as the streaming platform officially renewed the astronomically popular series for Season 2.

The Twitter announcement, which was made on Jan. 6, featured clips from the series’s first season and snippets of fan-based events. “Over the past few weeks, I’ve been hunted, haunted and mimicked millions of times across the internet,” a voiceover by Jenna Ortega’s titular character, Wednesday Addams, said. “It’s been pure torture. Thank you.”

Among the video clips, the screen read: “The global phenomenon will return for season two.” The post has received nearly 50 million views since it was posted on Friday.

Ortega reacted to the news with a tweet of her own, writing, “Thanks to everyone who made this upcoming season possible. This has all been pretty surreal.”

Netflix’s official Twitter account responded to the You star’s message, saying, “thank YOU! A legend every damn day of the week.”

“Huge congrats!! We absolutely loved the first season and can’t wait for the second!” commented one person, while another fan piped in to say, “This is so fabulously exciting!!”

The 20-year-old actress also shared an Instagram Story with a similar sentiment. “Thank you to everyone who watched and made this upcoming season possible. This has all been pretty surreal,” she wrote to her 36.8 million IG followers.

Miles Millar and Alfred Gough, the showrunners of Wednesday, told Netflix news website Tudum that they’re “thrilled” to continue the character’s journey in Season 2.

“We can’t wait to dive headfirst into another season and explore the kooky, spooky world of Nevermore,” they said. Wednesday is the third-most watched series in the streaming platform’s history.

Ortega added, “[Wednesday] sticks to her guns, and she’s not out to please anybody. Which, as someone who used to be an immense people pleaser, I really respect.”

While fans eagerly anticipate the new season of horrors, they can get their spooky fix and catch Ortega on the big screen in Scream VI. It hits theaters on March 10.

