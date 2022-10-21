Jennie Finch Posts Glowing Selfie to Instagram: ‘Nothing Is As Satisfying As Hard Work’

She was named the “most famous softball player in history” by 'Time' magazine.

Jennie Finch poses at Planet Hollywood Times Square. Bruce Glikas/Getty Images

SI Swimsuit model and former Team USA softball player is getting deep and looking stunning in her latest Instagram post. The 2004 Olympic gold medalist posted a selfie on the social media platform and spoke about what the sport means to her.

“I could have never dreamed where softball would take me,” she wrote. “The experiences it would give me. The challenges I would face. Or just how fulfilling working hard to achieve my dreams could be.”

Finch began pitching at 8 years old and a year later found herself playing and traveling with an all-star team. Before she hit her teens, softball had already taken her to new parts of the country each weekend to compete on a national level.

“You are never too young or too old to start pursuing your dream,” she added. “Will it be hard work? Yes. Will it be a process? Yes. Will you want to give up? Yes. But it’s worth it.”

Finch played college softball for University of Arizona and was a three-time All-American pitcher. She joined the USA women’s national team a year before graduation in 2002.

Jennie Finch prepares to bat during the MLB All-Star Celebrity Softball Game at Nationals Park in 2018. Patrick McDermott/Getty Images

“Nothing is as satisfying as hard work,” the three-time world champion continued. “Pursuing your passions. And pushing yourself to achieve beyond what you thought you could.”

In 2008, Time named Finch as the “most famous softball player in history.” The California native led Team USA to a silver medal at the Olympics that year.

Finch retired from softball in 2010 to focus on family. The 42-year-old and her husband, former MLB pitcher Casey Daigle have two boys, Ace and Diesel, and a daughter, Paisley, together. Finch served a stint as an ESPN color commentator and has appeared on Dancing with the Stars, Celebrity Apprentice and Pros vs Joes. She now runs her own softball program, Finch’s Aces and is constantly working to empower young female athletes.

“I hope you feel empowered today to really search and find what you are passionate about,” she ended her caption. “Start taking steps towards your dream today.”