Look: Jennifer Aniston’s Amusing Spray Tan Mistake Goes Viral

Jennifer Aniston is seen on set for 'The Morning Show' at the Mercer Hotel filming season 3 in New York City. James Devaney/Getty Images

Even Jennifer Aniston makes mistakes when it comes to self tanner. The actress forgot to lather up on moisturizer before self-tanning and the results were not good. She shared a hilarious video of the aftermath on Instagram. In the fourth slide of the carousel post, you see Aniston, 53, with freshly blown-out hair, in a robe, likely getting ready to film season 3 of The Morning Show. Her foot is up in a sink and someone is attempting to scrub off the excessive amount of self-tanner.

“Note to self,” she said to the camera, “hands and feet you must lotion before self-tanning. Otherwise...this is the situation.” She points to the person furiously washing her foot.

“This is what love is,” the Just Go With It star added. The star was reminded the hard way just how important moisturizing is before getting a fake tan. If you don't moisturize, it can lead to uneven application of the spray tan, making it appear patchy, especially in areas like hands, feet, elbows and knees where you may tend to have dryer, thicker skin.

But nothing will ever be as bad as Ross’ fake tan on season 10 of Friends. Aniston individually won three awards—Screen Actors Guild award, Primetime Emmy award and Golden Globe award—during her time on the sitcom as Rachel Greene. The show itself was nominated for 62 Emmy awards in its 10-year run from 1994 to 2004.

The Morning Show, Aniston’s latest television series gig, is set to premiere its third season later this year on Apple TV+, but no specific date has been announced. New actors Stephen Fry and John Hamm will join the cast in recurring roles alongside series-regular, main character and co-executive producer (like Aniston) Reese Witherspoon.