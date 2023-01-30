Jennifer Coolidge Is Finally Having Her ‘Moment’ and Former Costar Hilary Duff Couldn’t Be Prouder

Hilary Duff and Jennifer Coolidge. Axelle/Bauer-Griffin/Getty Images and Raymond Hall/Getty Images

Jennifer Coolidge is finally getting her time in the spotlight after more than 30 years in the industry. The 61-year-old, who just won numerous awards for her performance as Tanya McQuoid in The White Lotus, starred alongside Hilary Duff in 2004’s A Cinderella Story.

“I can’t even begin to tell you how much I’ve just been, like, obsessed with this past year for Jennifer Coolidge,” Duff, 35, said on Watch What Happens Live with Andy Cohen. “It’s been really cool to see.”

The two played stepdaughter and evil stepmother in the Warner Bros. modernized take on the animated Disney classic.

“She’s always been a lovely human being, but I’m really proud to see her moment,” the How I Met Your Father star added. “I think it just reminds me that being in this industry, I feel so lucky that anything can happen at any stage. It’s so dope.”

Coolidge won a Golden Globe on Jan 10. for Best Performance by a Supporting Actress in a Series, Limited Series or Motion Picture, and her hilarious speech that received a standing ovation was the highlight of the night.

“I had such big dreams as a young person, but what happens is they get sort of fizzled by life. Mike White, you gave me a new beginning,” she gushed about the HBO show’s director. “You’ve given me hope. You changed my life in a million different ways. My neighbors are speaking to me and things like that. I mean it. I was never invited to one party on my hill, and now everyone’s inviting me.”

