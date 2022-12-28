Jennifer Lopez on Blended Christmas With Ben Affleck: ‘Doubled the People, Tripled the Chaos’

Jennifer Lopez attends the ’Halftime’ premiere during the Tribeca Festival opening night. Jamie McCarthy/Getty Images

Jennifer Lopez knows that Christmas is all about being together. The 53-year-old opened up about her first “blended” Christmas with Ben Affleck and his family this year. She dished about presents, chaos, cross-country travel and holiday spirit in the latest edition of her newsletter, On the JLo.

“We have blended families,” the Hustlers star wrote, “Doubled the people, doubled the fun, doubled the love, doubled the presents and tripled the chaos!!”

The Marry Me star shares 14-year-old twins Max and Emme with her ex-husband, Marc Anthony. Affleck, 50, has one son, 10-year-old Samuel, and two daughters, Violet, 17, and Seraphina, 13, with his ex-wife, Jennifer Garner.

“The transition is a process that needs to be handled with so much care,” Lopez said about merging the two families, noting that Garner is an “amazing” co-parent and the two women “work really well together.”

Lopez said she was excited to resume some pre-pandemic traditions over the holidays, this time with more loved ones.

“For the past 8 years we’ve been doing a Christmas Edition Taco Tuesday, where we get together and dress up and sing Christmas carols,” she explained. “During the pandemic, that went to the wayside, so this was the first time in a long time we were able to get together with people that we haven’t seen in forever.”

Lopez and Affleck tied the knot in July 2022 in an intimate ceremony in Las Vegas at the Little White Wedding Chapel. They held a larger wedding to celebrate the milestone with their nearest and dearest in August. The two first dated from ’02 to ’04 and rekindled their romance almost two decades later in ’21.

“What I hope to cultivate with our family is that his kids have a new ally in me and my kids have a new ally in him,” the “On The Floor” singer added.

