Jennifer Lopez Opens Up About Insecurities: ‘I’m Just Like Anybody Else’

Jennifer Lopez. Emma McIntyre/Getty Images

Sometimes it’s difficult to remember that celebrities are just like us—particularly someone as glamorous as Jennifer Lopez. The 53-year-old candidly opened up to People at the Los Angeles premiere of her latest film, Shotgun Wedding, about occasional moments of insecurity and self-doubt.

“You always show the best of you,” the JLo Beauty founder shared of balancing her personal and work lives as a singer, actress, entrepreneur, mom and wife. “But I'm a human being like everybody else, and I suffer in silence at times.”

She added that with her new album, This Is Me... Now, coming out later this year, she’s been thinking a lot about portraying herself authentically as an artist.

“But the truth is, I'm just like anybody else. I struggle at times, and I wonder at times and I doubt at times, and I'm insecure,” Lopez stated.

While the multihyphenate may have off days like the rest of us, the “Jenny From the Block” singer absolutely wowed at the Jan. 18 event in a sheer Valentino gown with a black bodysuit and yellow bow underneath. Her glam look was styled by Rob Zangardi and Mariel Haenn.

Lopez accessorized with diamond chandelier earrings, while her hair was slicked back into a chic up-do by hairstylist Andrew Fitzsimons. Her flawless makeup included radiant skin, a shimmery smokey eye and glossy lips, courtesy of makeup artist Mary Phillips.

Shotgun Wedding is a romantic action comedy that also stars Josh Duhamel, Jennifer Coolidge and Lenny Kravitz. The film drops on Prime Video on Jan. 27.

